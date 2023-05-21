0QIX Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

BW LPG (0QIX) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/23/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect BW LPG to post earnings of $0.82 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $195.06 million. Last quarter, BW LPG missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.69 on estimates of $0.81. The stock fell by -1.22% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0QIX stock has risen by 30.26%.

Is BW LPG Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0QIX stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of NOK94.00, implying upside potential of 1.24% from current levels.

0QIX shares have gained about 10.58% in the past six months.

About BW LPG

BW LPG is a transportation and logistics company that ships liquified petroleum gas through its fleet of maritime vessels. Liquified petroleum gas is used in homes, agriculture, transportation, and chemical production worldwide. The company is organized into three main segments: very large gas carriers, which includes all vessels above 70,000 cubic meters; large gas carriers, which includes the company’s smaller vessels; and product services, which buys and sells liquid petroleum gas and delivers it to customers. Nearly all of the company’s revenue comes from the very large gas carriers segment.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.