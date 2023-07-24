0QIW Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Valmet Corp (0QIW) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/26/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Valmet Corp to post earnings of €0.55 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €1.35 billion. Last quarter, Valmet Corp beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.51 on estimates of €0.38. The stock rose by 9.82% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0QIW stock has risen by 2.46%.

About Valmet Corp

Valmet Corp is a Finland-based company that supplies technologies, automation solutions, and other services to customers in the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company has four segments: Services, Automation, Paper, and Pulp and Energy. The Services segment contributes the largest proportion of revenue and provides offerings that are intended to increase the environmental or cost efficiency of its customers’ production processes. Roughly half of Valmet’s sales are generated in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa region.

