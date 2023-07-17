0QB8 Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

ASML Holding NV (0QB8) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect ASML Holding NV to post earnings of €4.59 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €6.66 billion. Last quarter, ASML Holding NV beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €4.96 on estimates of €4.16. The stock fell by -3.08% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0QB8 stock has risen by 33.43%.

Is ASML Holding NV Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0QB8 stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of €752.77, implying upside potential of 9.71% from current levels.

0QB8 shares have gained about 14.38% in the past six months.

About ASML Holding NV

Founded in 1984 and based in the Netherlands, ASML is a leading manufacturer of photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photomask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a meaningful portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. Chipmakers will require next-generation EUV lithography tools that have been in development by ASML to continue past the 10-nanometer process node.

