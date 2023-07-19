0Q11 Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Norsk Hydro Asa (0Q11) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Norsk Hydro Asa to post earnings of NOK1.56 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at NOK48.69 billion. Last quarter, Norsk Hydro Asa beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of NOK1.70 on estimates of NOK1.64. The stock fell by -4.48% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0Q11 stock has fallen by -4.12%.

Is Norsk Hydro Asa Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0Q11 stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of NOK80.80, implying upside potential of 24.86% from current levels.

0Q11 shares have lost about -11.92% in the past six months.

About Norsk Hydro Asa

Norsk Hydro is a vertically integrated, low-cost player in the aluminum space. The company’s operations span the full value chain for aluminum production, from bauxite mining to the manufacture of finished aluminum products.

