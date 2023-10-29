0P2N Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Ferrovial SA (0P2N) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 10/31/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Ferrovial SA to post earnings of €0.06 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €1.64 billion. Last quarter, Ferrovial SA beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.11 on estimates of €0.08. The stock fell by -0.30% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0P2N stock has risen by 15.49%.

Is Ferrovial SA Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0P2N stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of €33.97, implying upside potential of 22.81% from current levels.

0P2N shares have gained about 0.36% in the past six months.

About Ferrovial SA

Ferrovial SA is a Spanish industrial company. The company organizes itself into four segments: Toll Roads, Airports, Construction, and Services. The Toll Roads segment develops and operates toll roads globally. The Airports segment operates four airports in the United Kingdom in Heathrow, Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Southampton. The Construction segment designs and constructs buildings, transport infrastructure, water projects, and completes civil engineering work. The Services segment includes the operation of infrastructure for transport, natural resources, utilities, telecommunications, and waste collection and treatment. By country, the USA represents the largest contribution to revenue, followed by Poland operations.

