0OAW Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Mowi ASA (0OAW) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Mowi ASA to post earnings of EUR0.35 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR1.27 billion. Last quarter, Mowi ASA missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR0.33 on estimates of EUR0.34. The stock fell by -0.77% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0OAW stock has risen by 18.78%.

Is Mowi ASA Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0OAW stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of NOK223.75, implying upside potential of 15.41% from current levels.

0OAW shares have gained about 26.39% in the past six months.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA is a Norway based producer of farmed salmon. It distributes salmon and other processed seafood globally. The company focuses on producing high-quality fish by producing its fish eggs and nurturing the fish in the early stages of their life. The fish are processed and sold once each specimen reaches harvestable weight. Additionally, it owns secondary processor facilities that help transform the fish into ready-to-eat and packaged products.

