0O8F Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Royal KPN NV (0O8F) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/24/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Royal KPN NV to post earnings of €0.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €1.34 billion. Last quarter, Royal KPN NV beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.05 on estimates of €0.04. The stock rose by 0.93% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0O8F stock has risen by 15.87%.

Is Royal KPN NV Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0O8F stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of €3.90, implying upside potential of 18.94% from current levels.

0O8F shares have gained about 11.15% in the past six months.

About Royal KPN NV

KPN is a leading telecommunications and IT provider in the Netherlands, with one of the largest wireless and fixed broadband networks in the country. The firm serves both consumer and business customers. In the B2B segment, KPN offers small, medium-, and large-size enterprises a portfolio of services including fixed and mobile telephony, Internet, core connectivity solutions and core IT services such as cloud, security and workspace. Additionally, KPN offers wholesale access to its fixed and mobile networks.

