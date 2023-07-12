0O87 Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Class B (0O87) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/14/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Class B to post earnings of -SEK0.42 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK63.94 billion. Last quarter, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Class B missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK0.45 on estimates of SEK0.53. The stock fell by -7.36% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0O87 stock has fallen by -4.62%.

Is Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Class B Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0O87 stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of SEK64.13, implying upside potential of 10.52% from current levels.

0O87 shares have lost about -5.57% in the past six months.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Class B

Ericsson is leading supplier within the telecommunications equipment sector. The company’s three major operating segments are networks, digital services, and managed services. Ericsson sells hardware, software, and services primarily to communication service providers while licensing patents to handset manufacturers. The Stockholm, Sweden-based company derives sales worldwide and had 95,000 employees as of June.

