0O84 Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Dnb Asa (UK) (0O84) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Dnb Asa (UK) to post earnings of NOK5.66 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at NOK19.27 billion. Last quarter, Dnb Asa (UK) beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of NOK6.18 on estimates of NOK4.91. The stock rose by 0.54% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0O84 stock has risen by 2.27%.

Is Dnb Asa (UK) Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0O84 stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of NOK206.86, implying upside potential of 3.22% from current levels.

0O84 shares have gained about 11.95% in the past six months.

About Dnb Asa (UK)

DNB ASA is a Norwegian financial services group. About one fourth of its income derives from its international business, including other parts of Europe, Asia, and the Americas. The group offers a full range of financial services, including loans, savings, advisory services, insurance, and pension products for retail and corporate customers. Just under half of its credit exposure is to personal costumers, overwhelmingly in residential mortgages. The other portion of its credit exposure is to large corporations, diversified across an array of industries, most notably oil and gas, shipping, and commercial real estate. The group’s strategy emphasizes cost efficiency and customer service.

