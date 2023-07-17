0O7D Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Yara International Asa (0O7D) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Yara International Asa to post earnings of $0.76 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.49 billion. Last quarter, Yara International Asa missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.40 on estimates of $1.77. The stock fell by -3.96% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0O7D stock has risen by 2.15%.

Is Yara International Asa Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0O7D stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of NOK447.33, implying upside potential of 15.21% from current levels.

0O7D shares have lost about -2.71% in the past six months.

About Yara International Asa

Yara International ASA is a Crop nutrition company. The company converts natural gas into nitrogen products. The activities of the group are functioned through New Business, Sales and Marketing, and Production segments. The Production segment is engaged in the production of ammonia, mineral fertilizers and industrial products. The New Business segment develops and markets environmental solutions and essential products for industrial applications. Sales and Marketing segment markets and distributes a complete range of crop nutrition products and programs globally. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Sales and Marketing segment. Europe and brazil contribute to the majority of the revenue.

