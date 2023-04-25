0O7A Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Metsa Board (0O7A) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Metsa Board to post earnings of EUR0.20 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR600.57 million. Last quarter, Metsa Board missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR0.23 on estimates of EUR0.26. The stock fell by -1.05% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0O7A stock has fallen by -22.69%.

About Metsa Board

Metsa Board Oyj manufactures and sells a variety of fibre-based products. Its product portfolio includes pulp, boxboard, and linerboard, which are used in foodservice and consumer goods packaging. The company’s customers are typically boxboard printers, carton board manufacturers in the food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries, and manufacturers of branded goods and wholesalers. Metsa operates fiber mills that produce its fiber-based products from timber. The majority of revenue is generated in Europe. Metsa also operates in the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region.

