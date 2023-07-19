0NVC Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Danske Bank A/S (0NVC) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Danske Bank A/S to post earnings of DKK5.55 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at DKK12.99 billion. Last quarter, Danske Bank A/S beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of DKK6.00 on estimates of DKK5.84. The stock fell by -1.78% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0NVC stock has risen by 18.55%.

Is Danske Bank A/S Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0NVC stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of DKK190.10, implying upside potential of 14.59% from current levels.

0NVC shares have gained about 18.58% in the past six months.

About Danske Bank A/S

Founded in 1871, Danske Bank’s headquarters are in Copenhagen, Denmark. It is the largest Danish bank with a dominant market share of 27% in lending and 29% in deposits. It operates through 270 branches in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. With the establishment of its wealth management segment in April 2016, the bank now operates via five segments. The others are banking Denmark, banking Nordics, corporates and institutions, and Northern Ireland.

