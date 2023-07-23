0NV5 Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

UPM Kymmene (0NV5) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect UPM Kymmene to post earnings of €0.29 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €2.69 billion. Last quarter, UPM Kymmene missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.51 on estimates of €0.71. The stock fell by -1.70% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0NV5 stock has fallen by -16.74%.

Is UPM Kymmene Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0NV5 stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of €31.82, implying upside potential of 11.10% from current levels.

0NV5 shares have lost about -12.84% in the past six months.

About UPM Kymmene

UPM-Kymmene Oyj is a Finnish paper and biomaterials company. The company produces products related to the forestry industry including paper, pulp, and plywood. UPM is also a major electricity generator in Finland and is one of the global producers of self-adhesive labeling materials. Geographically, the company has operational footprints in Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands, and other regions.

