0NUK Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Avanza Bank Holding AB (0NUK) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/14/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Avanza Bank Holding AB to post earnings of SEK2.88 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK834.14 million. Last quarter, Avanza Bank Holding AB missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK3.20 on estimates of SEK3.33. The stock fell by -8.99% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0NUK stock has fallen by -0.70%.

Is Avanza Bank Holding AB Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0NUK stock is a Strong Sell, with an average analyst price target of SEK183.50, implying downside potential of -14.94% from current levels.

0NUK shares have gained about 3.68% in the past six months.

About Avanza Bank Holding AB

Avanza Bank Holding AB is a digital bank that operates in Sweden and serves primarily private customers. The bank emphasizes its online strategy to drive lower costs for its deposit base based on the law of large numbers. Its cost base is centered on a high percentage of fixed costs, primarily personnel costs. The bank does not charge its customers fixed fees or deposit fees. Income is generated when customers carry out transaction themselves, primarily through brokerage fees from securities trading, net interest income from deposits and lending, fund commissions, foreign exchange income, and other income from suppliers of investment products. Over the long term, income growth depends on the bank’s ability to grow savings capital.

