0NQG Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Repsol S.A. (UK) (0NQG) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Repsol S.A. (UK) to post earnings of EUR1.08 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR17.11 billion. Last quarter, Repsol S.A. (UK) beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR1.46 on estimates of EUR1.25. The stock fell by -2.28% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0NQG stock has fallen by -9.44%.

Is Repsol S.A. (UK) Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0NQG stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of EUR17.18, implying upside potential of 27.33% from current levels.

0NQG shares have gained about 5.00% in the past six months.

About Repsol S.A. (UK)

Repsol is a Spanish integrated oil and gas firm. In 2019, production was 709,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (36% liquids), and proven reserves stood at 2.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent (29% oil). It also operates a downstream segment with refining capacity of 1.0 million barrels a day.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.