0NP9 Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

AIXTRON SE (0NP9) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect AIXTRON SE to post earnings of EUR0.12 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR101 million. Last quarter, AIXTRON SE missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR0.44 on estimates of EUR0.46. The stock rose by 11.45% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0NP9 stock has risen by 3.55%.

Is AIXTRON SE Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0NP9 stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of EUR34.00, implying upside potential of 19.92% from current levels.

0NP9 shares have lost about -1.82% in the past six months.

About AIXTRON SE

Aixtron SE is a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The company’s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound, silicon, or organic semiconductor materials. Its components are used in displays, signaling, lighting, fiber optic communication systems, wireless and mobile telephony applications, optical and electronic storage devices, computing, as well as in other leading-edge applications. Business operation of the group can be seen in the market of Germany, the USA, Korea, China, Taiwan, Asia, and Europe.

