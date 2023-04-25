0NP9 Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock ScreenerNewsletter Center
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Newsletter Center
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Pre-Earnings

0NP9 Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

AIXTRON SE (0NP9) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect AIXTRON SE to post earnings of EUR0.12 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR101 million. Last quarter, AIXTRON SE missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR0.44 on estimates of EUR0.46. The stock rose by 11.45% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0NP9 stock has risen by 3.55%.

Is AIXTRON SE Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0NP9 stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of EUR34.00, implying upside potential of 19.92% from current levels.

0NP9 shares have lost about -1.82% in the past six months.

About AIXTRON SE

Aixtron SE is a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The company’s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound, silicon, or organic semiconductor materials. Its components are used in displays, signaling, lighting, fiber optic communication systems, wireless and mobile telephony applications, optical and electronic storage devices, computing, as well as in other leading-edge applications. Business operation of the group can be seen in the market of Germany, the USA, Korea, China, Taiwan, Asia, and Europe.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AIXXF

Two German Stocks with “Strong Buy” Ratings from Analysts
Global MarketsTwo German Stocks with “Strong Buy” Ratings from Analysts
2M ago
Aixtron price target raised to EUR 34 from EUR 33 at Deutsche Bank
Aixtron upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
More AIXXF Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AIXXF

Two German Stocks with “Strong Buy” Ratings from Analysts
Global MarketsTwo German Stocks with “Strong Buy” Ratings from Analysts
2M ago
Aixtron price target raised to EUR 34 from EUR 33 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyAixtron price target raised to EUR 34 from EUR 33 at Deutsche Bank
2M ago
Aixtron upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
The FlyAixtron upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
2M ago
More AIXXF Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >