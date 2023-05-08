0NMK Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (UK) (0NMK) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Vestas Wind Systems A/S (UK) to post earnings of -EUR0.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR2.59 billion. Last quarter, Vestas Wind Systems A/S (UK) missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -EUR0.59 on estimates of -EUR0.10. The stock rose by 3.02% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0NMK stock has fallen by -7.94%.

Is Vestas Wind Systems A/S (UK) Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0NMK stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of DKK223.08, implying upside potential of 20.14% from current levels.

0NMK shares have gained about 10.41% in the past six months.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S (UK)

Vestas is the largest manufacturer of wind turbines with the highest installed capacity in the world. The firm operates two business segments: power solutions and services. The power solutions segment designs, manufactures, and installs onshore wind turbines. The services segment performs operating and maintenance service work on wind turbines. The U.S. accounted for approximately 32% of sales in 2019. The company also sells offshore turbines via a joint venture with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which Vestas will be buying out.

