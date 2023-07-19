0NIR Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Sartorius AG (0NIR) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Sartorius AG to post earnings of €1.46 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €860.79 million. Last quarter, Sartorius AG missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €1.69 on estimates of €2.31. The stock fell by -10.16% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0NIR stock has fallen by -10.51%.

Is Sartorius AG Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0NIR stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of €383.71, implying upside potential of 22.65% from current levels.

0NIR shares have lost about -21.24% in the past six months.

About Sartorius AG

Sartorius AG is the leading provider of biopharmaceutical fermentation and fluid management. In 2019, the bioprocess division contributed 77% to total revenue and the lab division the remaining 23%. The bioprocess division is traded as a separate company, Sartorius Stedim Biotech. Sartorius AG has a 74% ownership of this subsidiary with 85% voting control. In addition to biomanufacturing equipment and consumables, Sartorius offers a wide range of products for general lab use, such as scales, pipettes, and filtration equipment. The business is geographically diverse, with revenue across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (38% of 2019 sales), the Americas (37%), and Asia-Pacific (25%). Sartorius employs over 9,000 people and has operations in more than 30 countries.

