Pre-Earnings

0MTD Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Ab (0MTD) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Ab to post earnings of SEK3.32 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK5.22 billion. Last quarter, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Ab beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK4.68 on estimates of SEK4.41. The stock rose by 3.32% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0MTD stock has risen by 20.78%.

Is Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Ab Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0MTD stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of SEK301.67, implying upside potential of 14.22% from current levels.

0MTD shares have gained about 28.44% in the past six months.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Ab

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, or Sobi, focuses on rare diseases, primarily in hemophilia, immunology, and hereditary conditions. Biovitrum started with experience in studying recombinant proteins such as hemophilia factors, and partnered with Syntonix (now part of Sanofi) on long-acting hemophilia factor replacement development programs in 2006. Biovitrum also acquired Orfadin and a partnered product business with the acquisition of Swedish Orphan. Sobi launched its hemophilia products Alprolix and Eloctate in Europe in 2016. Sobi recently acquired rights to rare disease drug Gamifant, U.S. rights to Astra’s RSV prevention drug Synagis, and rights to thrombocytopenia drug Doptelet (with the Dova acquisition).

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

