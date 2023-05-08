0MSD Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

CompuGroup Medical (0MSD) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect CompuGroup Medical to post earnings of EUR0.38 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR276.77 million. Last quarter, CompuGroup Medical missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR0.47 on estimates of EUR0.53. The stock rose by 3.47% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0MSD stock has risen by 33.15%.

Is CompuGroup Medical Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0MSD stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of EUR61.29, implying upside potential of 26.18% from current levels.

0MSD shares have gained about 35.08% in the past six months.

About CompuGroup Medical

CompuGroup Medical SE provides electronic health solutions to healthcare providers through four segments: ambulatory information systems, pharmacy information systems, hospital information systems, and Consumer and Health Management Information Systems. The ambulatory information systems segment contributes to the majority of revenue and provides practice management software and electronic medical record management. Pharmacy information systems provide clinical, administrative, and financial software for retail pharmacies. The hospital information systems segment sells its solutions to in-patient centers. Consumer and Health Management Information Systems offers networking service connect providers and other market participants. Most of CompuGroup’s revenue is generated in Europe.

