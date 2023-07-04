0MR6 Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (0MR6) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 07/06/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to post earnings of €0.50 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €344.44 million. Last quarter, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.44 on estimates of €0.45. The stock fell by -0.35% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0MR6 stock has fallen by -6.38%.

Is Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0MR6 stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of DKK512.67, implying upside potential of 7.94% from current levels.

0MR6 shares have lost about -5.72% in the past six months.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Founded in 1874 and relisted in 2010 after five years of private ownership, Chr. Hansen is a global bioscience company with more than 3,200 employees across 30 countries. Its segments include food cultures and enzymes that produce and sell innovative cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf-life, nutritional value, and health benefits of a variety of consumer products in the food industry, especially in the dairy industry; and health and nutrition that produce and sell products for the dietary supplement, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, infant formula, animal feed, and plant protection industries.

