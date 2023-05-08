0MPT Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Brenntag AG (UK) (0MPT) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Brenntag AG (UK) to post earnings of EUR1.39 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR4.7 billion. Last quarter, Brenntag AG (UK) missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR0.67 on estimates of EUR1.34. The stock fell by -2.18% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0MPT stock has risen by 23.53%.

Is Brenntag AG (UK) Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0MPT stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of EUR87.95, implying upside potential of 17.78% from current levels.

0MPT shares have gained about 16.68% in the past six months.

About Brenntag AG (UK)

Brenntag AG manufactures, distributes, and sells chemicals and chemical-based products in three categories: life science, material science, and environmental. Life science chemicals are used to produce cosmetics, food, animal nutrition, and pharmaceuticals. The material science chemicals are used to produce soaps and detergents, coatings, and paints as well as the extraction of oil and gas. Environmental chemicals are used in the water treatment process. The company organizes itself into four segments based on geography: North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. More revenue comes from EMEA than any other segment.

