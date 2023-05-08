0ML1 Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

EDP Renovaveis (0ML1) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect EDP Renovaveis to post earnings of EUR0.06 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR682.95 million. Last quarter, EDP Renovaveis beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR0.28 on estimates of EUR0.05. The stock fell by -1.36% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0ML1 stock has fallen by -1.62%.

Is EDP Renovaveis Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0ML1 stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of EUR23.47, implying upside potential of 15.05% from current levels.

0ML1 shares have lost about -4.88% in the past six months.

About EDP Renovaveis

EDP Renovaveis SA is a renewable energy developer that builds, owns, and operates electricity facilities for its generation portfolio as well as third parties. The company’s operating segment is based on geographical regions such as Europe; North America and Brazil. It derives a majority of revenue from the Europe segment. Europe segment includes companies operating in Spain, Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company main areas of business are within the onshore wind, offshore wind and solar.

