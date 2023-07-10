0MI3 Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

J.M. AB (0MI3) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/12/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect J.M. AB to post earnings of SEK3.85 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK3.31 billion. Last quarter, J.M. AB beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK5.26 on estimates of SEK4.56. The stock fell by -0.14% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0MI3 stock has fallen by -10.21%.

About J.M. AB

J M AB is one of the leading Nordic residential construction developers. The company is focused on apartments and townhomes in major metropolitan areas and university towns across Sweden, Norway, and Finland. JM is divided into five business segments, with its largest operating in Stockholm and throughout Sweden. This segment accounts for approximately 80% of the company’s revenue. The majority of the company’s residential projects average between 100 and 200 units per project.

