0MHT Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Peab AB (0MHT) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/14/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Peab AB to post earnings of SEK2.70 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK16.51 billion. Last quarter, Peab AB missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -SEK0.54 on estimates of -SEK0.53. The stock rose by 1.25% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0MHT stock has fallen by -16.53%.

About Peab AB

Peab AB is one of the leading Nordic construction and civil engineering companies. It builds offices around the region and contributes to all stages of construction. Many projects are related to housing, transportation, commercial property, and building materials. A network of subcontractors and external suppliers help plan and build innovative systems for projects. Peab operates in four business areas: construction (roughly half of total revenue), civil engineering, industry, and project development. It uses technical expertise and input from customers to complete projects and deliver customized solutions. The majority of sales come from Sweden, and the company has the capacity to complete smaller local projects as well as more complex construction projects.

