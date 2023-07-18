0MGI Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Metso Outotec Oyj (0MGI) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Metso Outotec Oyj to post earnings of €0.18 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €1.46 billion. Last quarter, Metso Outotec Oyj beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.17 on estimates of €0.15. The stock rose by 6.21% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0MGI stock has risen by 16.96%.

Is Metso Outotec Oyj Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0MGI stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of €12.09, implying upside potential of 7.23% from current levels.

0MGI shares have gained about 9.79% in the past six months.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec is a Finnish company, frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and?services for the aggregates, minerals processing,?metals refining, and recycling?industries. The company operates in three reportable segments: aggregates, minerals, and metals and recycling. The company offers its customers crushing and screening equipment for the production of aggregates as well as equipment and solutions for minerals processing, metals refining, chemical processing, and metal and waste recycling.

