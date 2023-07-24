0M2Z Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Equinor ASA (0M2Z) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/26/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Equinor ASA to post earnings of $0.74 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $24.96 billion. Last quarter, Equinor ASA beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.13 on estimates of $0.97. The stock rose by 4.07% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0M2Z stock has fallen by -6.79%.

Is Equinor ASA Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0M2Z stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of NOK346.64, implying upside potential of 11.80% from current levels.

0M2Z shares have gained about 5.58% in the past six months.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor is a Norway-based integrated oil and gas company. It has been publicly listed since 2001, but the government retains a 67% stake. Operating primarily on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, the firm produced 2.1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019 (52% oil) and ended the year with 6.0 billion barrels of proven reserves (48% oil). Operations also include oil refineries and natural gas processing, marketing, and trading.

