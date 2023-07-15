0M2N Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Orion Corporation (0M2N) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/17/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Orion Corporation to post earnings of €0.34 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €292.98 million. Last quarter, Orion Corporation missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.31 on estimates of €0.32. The stock fell by -6.34% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0M2N stock has fallen by -23.99%.

About Orion Corporation

Orion Oyj is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company primarily focuses on treatments for central nervous system disorders, oncology, and respiratory diseases. Orion’s customers include specialists and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, and laboratories. Orion mainly serves Finland but also has a presence in other European countries and North America.

