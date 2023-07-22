0LNG Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (0LNG) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/24/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Koninklijke Philips N.V. to post earnings of €0.26 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €4.47 billion. Last quarter, Koninklijke Philips N.V. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.21 on estimates of €0.12. The stock rose by 12.80% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0LNG stock has risen by 43.82%.

Is Koninklijke Philips N.V. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0LNG stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of €18.55, implying downside potential of -10.18% from current levels.

0LNG shares have gained about 37.69% in the past six months.

About Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Philips is a diversified global healthcare company operating in three segments: diagnosis and treatment, connected care, and personal health. About 44% of the company’s revenue comes from the diagnosis and treatment segment, which features imaging systems, ultrasound equipment, image-guided therapy solutions and healthcare informatics. The connected care segment (24% of revenue) encompasses monitoring and analytics systems for hospitals and sleep and respiratory care devices, whereas the personal health business (remainder of revenue) includes electric toothbrushes, men’s grooming and personal-care products and domestic appliances. In 2019, Philips generated EUR 19.5 billion of sales and had 80,000 employees in over 100 countries.

