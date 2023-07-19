0KII Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

SSAB (0KII) (0KII) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect SSAB (0KII) to post earnings of SEK4.31 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK33.06 billion. Last quarter, SSAB (0KII) beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK3.59 on estimates of SEK2.78. The stock rose by 3.34% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0KII stock has risen by 46.37%.

Is SSAB (0KII) Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0KII stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of SEK90.33, implying upside potential of 18.34% from current levels.

0KII shares have gained about 31.74% in the past six months.

About SSAB (0KII)

SSAB is a Sweden-based company that operates through five divisions. SSAB special steels sell structural high-strength steel, wear-resistant steel, protection steel, and tool steel. SSAB Europe is a Nordic-based producer of the strip, plate, and tube products. SSAB Americas is a Northern American steel plate and coil maker. Tibnor, SSAB’s subsidiary, is a Nordic distributor of steel and nonferrous metals. Ruukki Construction, another subsidiary of SSAB, is a Europe-based provider of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. Steel products represent the majority of the company’s sales. SSAB primarily serves customers from heavy transport, construction, automotive, construction machinery, energy, and other sectors. SSAB generates most of its revenue from Europe and North America.

