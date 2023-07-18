0KI5 Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Uponor Oyj (0KI5) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Uponor Oyj to post earnings of €0.36 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €362 million. Last quarter, Uponor Oyj beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.43 on estimates of €0.32.

Year-to-date, 0KI5 stock has risen by 69.68%.

Is Uponor Oyj Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0KI5 stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of €26.93, implying downside potential of -6.69% from current levels.

0KI5 shares have gained about 79.60% in the past six months.

About Uponor Oyj

Uponor Oyj is a provider of drinking water and radiant heating and cooling systems. The company offers plumbing solutions, indoor climate solutions, and infrastructure solutions, such as sewer water systems and waste water treatment systems. The company serves building markets such as residential, commercial, industrial, and civil engineering sectors. Uponor operates three business segments: building solutions Europe, building solutions North America, and Uponor Infra. The largest single country by net sales is the United States of America, while Europe makes up most of sales.

