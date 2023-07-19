0KG0 Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Tietoevry Oyj (0KG0) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Tietoevry Oyj to post earnings of €0.47 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €736.32 million. Last quarter, Tietoevry Oyj beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.57 on estimates of €0.55. The stock fell by -6.74% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0KG0 stock has fallen by -7.16%.

About Tietoevry Oyj

TietoEVRY Corp is a Finland-based company engaged in providing information technology services software to both public and private sectors. The company’s operation is organized into six segments: Digital Experience, Hybrid Infra, Industry Software, Product Development Services, EVRY, and Other Operations. Among all segments, Industry Software derives the highest profit and margin. The company operates mainly in Europe, including Sweden, Norway, and Finland, but it also has business in China and India.

