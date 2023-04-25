0KFH Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Revenio Group Corporation (0KFH) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Revenio Group Corporation to post earnings of EUR0.19 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR23.32 million. Last quarter, Revenio Group Corporation missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR0.21 on estimates of EUR0.27. The stock fell by -5.22% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0KFH stock has risen by 3.48%.

About Revenio Group Corporation

Revenio Group Oyj is a Finnish health technology company. It develops and commercializes effective and easy-to-use health tech-related screening devices for the detection of diseases of significance to public health. The company is focused on the detection and measurement of glaucoma, skin cancer and asthma. Its products are sold all around the world. It operates in the segment of Health technology which involves the design, manufacture, and sales of tonometers; design, manufacture, and sales of bone density measurement device; and management of the group’s research and development projects.

