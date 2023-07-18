0K9W Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Huhtamaki Oyj (0K9W) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Huhtamaki Oyj to post earnings of €0.59 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €1.1 billion. Last quarter, Huhtamaki Oyj missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.51 on estimates of €0.53. The stock fell by -1.15% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0K9W stock has fallen by -2.17%.

About Huhtamaki Oyj

Huhtamäki Oyj manufactures and sells consumer packaging products in four segments based on product type and geography. The North America segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells foodservice packaging, which includes disposable tableware under the Chinet brand. The segment also sells packaging for a variety of consumer food products made from both paperboard and plastic packaging. The foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania segment sells cups, plates, bowls, cutlery, and takeout packaging to restaurants. The flexible packaging segment sells packaging for food, drinks, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products. The fiber packaging segment sells egg cartons, fruit trays, and cup carriers.

