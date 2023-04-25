0K9P Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

GN Store Nord (0K9P) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect GN Store Nord to post earnings of -DKK0.23 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at DKK3.92 billion. Last quarter, GN Store Nord beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of DKK3.92 on estimates of DKK3.51. The stock fell by -12.84% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0K9P stock has fallen by -7.54%.

Is GN Store Nord Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0K9P stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of DKK196.60, implying upside potential of 24.33% from current levels.

0K9P shares have gained about 1.82% in the past six months.

About GN Store Nord

GN Store Nord is a Danish company offering medical and audio solutions. The group consists of two businesses: audio and hearing. GN Hearing offers hearing aids, competing globally with Sonova, Demant, Starkey, Sivantos, and Widex (now part of Sivantos). GN Audio provides headsets and speakerphones to the enterprise market (contact centers and offices), as well as to the consumer market. The company has positioned itself as one of the main players in the Unified Communication-enabled headsets market. The firm’s premium brands are Resound in hearing and Jabra in headsets.

