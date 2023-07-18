0JBJ Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

SRV Group Plc (0JBJ) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect SRV Group Plc to post earnings of -€0.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €162.05 million. Last quarter, SRV Group Plc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -€0.21 on estimates of €0.02.

Year-to-date, 0JBJ stock has risen by 0.01%.

About SRV Group Plc

SRV Yhtiöt Oyj develops and constructs residential, business, industrial and logistics projects. Its services are housing construction, commercial construction, infrastructure construction, and development services and real estate investment. The company’s business operations are organized into two segments: Construction and Investments. The Construction segment covers construction activities including the capital and plots required for developer-contracted housing production. The Investments segment encompasses both complete and incomplete sites in which the company is a long-term investor.

