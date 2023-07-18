0IY1 Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Atria Plc (0IY1) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Atria Plc to post earnings of €0.29 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €454 million. Last quarter, Atria Plc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.23 on estimates of €0.06. The stock rose by 1.67% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0IY1 stock has risen by 21.55%.

About Atria Plc

Atria Oyj is a meat and food company. It offers meat products, poultry products, cold cuts, convenience food, and animal feed. The company markets and sells its products under brand names Atria, Forssan, Jvya Broiler, Ridderheims, and Sibylla, among others. The firm mainly operates in the Nordic countries, Russia and Estonia. The Atria group has four reportable segments namely Atria Finland, Atria Sweden, Atria Russia and Atria Denmark and Estonia. It generates a majority of its revenue from Atria Finland.

