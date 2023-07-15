0IU9 Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Wulff Group Plc (0IU9) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/17/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Wulff Group Plc to post earnings of €0.04 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €24.8 million. Last quarter, Wulff Group Plc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.08 on estimates of €0.09.

Year-to-date, 0IU9 stock has risen by 0.00%.

About Wulff Group Plc

Wulff-Yhtiöt Oyj operates as a provider of office supplies. The company sells office supplies, facility management products, catering solutions, IT supplies, ergonomics, lighting solutions and innovative products for work sites. Its operating segments are Contract Customers and Expertise Sales. The Contract Customers division develops business-to-business contract customer sales of office supplies, as well as provides fair and event marketing services. Its Expertise Sales Segment aims to improve the customers’ daily operations with innovative products. The company generates maximum revenue from the Contract Customers Segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Finland and also has a presence in Sweden; Norway; and Denmark.

