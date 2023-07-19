0IKJ Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Wartsila Oyj Abp (0IKJ) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Wartsila Oyj Abp to post earnings of €0.12 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €1.54 billion. Last quarter, Wartsila Oyj Abp missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.09 on estimates of €0.09. The stock rose by 9.35% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0IKJ stock has risen by 32.76%.

Is Wartsila Oyj Abp Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0IKJ stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of €11.09, implying upside potential of 5.74% from current levels.

0IKJ shares have gained about 23.97% in the past six months.

About Wartsila Oyj Abp

Wartsila Corp provides advanced technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. It consists of one business area, the power business, and primary products are gas and diesel engines. Energy solutions supply flexible power plants operating on primarily gas and liquid fuels. The main customer segments in the energy space are utilities, independent power producers, and other industrial players. Marine solutions help shipyards and ship owners conduct business and manage moving parts. In addition, Wartsila supports customers with services and maintenance throughout the lifecycle of installations. Approximately half of total revenue derives from Asia, with the remainder split between Europe, the Americas, and other nations.

