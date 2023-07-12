0I8Y Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Elisa Corporation (0I8Y) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/14/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Elisa Corporation to post earnings of €0.51 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €543.15 million. Last quarter, Elisa Corporation beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.57 on estimates of €0.56. The stock rose by 0.99% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0I8Y stock has fallen by -1.60%.

Is Elisa Corporation Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0I8Y stock is a Moderate Sell, with an average analyst price target of €51.75, implying upside potential of 10.12% from current levels.

0I8Y shares have lost about -5.44% in the past six months.

About Elisa Corporation

Elisa Oyj is a telecommunications company that operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The Consumer Customers segment generates revenue by providing voice and data services to households and individuals. The majority of overall company revenue comes from the consumer segment. Elisa’s other segment, Corporate Customers, derives revenue from voice and data services and information and communications technology to corporations. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Finland and Estonia.

