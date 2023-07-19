0HBT Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Skanska AB (0HBT) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Skanska AB to post earnings of SEK2.99 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK41.68 billion. Last quarter, Skanska AB missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK1.04 on estimates of SEK2.14. The stock fell by -11.41% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0HBT stock has fallen by -0.93%.

About Skanska AB

Skanska AB is one of the world’s leading construction and project development companies. It develops properties and structures in the Nordic region, North America, and elsewhere. The company uses its skills and expertise to develop highways, bridges, mass transit, houses, and logistic centers. Skanska operates four business segments: construction (majority of total revenue), residential development, commercial property development, and infrastructure development. It earns contracts and exploits local knowledge of markets, customers, and suppliers to meet clients’ needs. Projects range from simple to highly technical and are driven by urbanization in the designated regions. The majority of revenue derives from Europe.

