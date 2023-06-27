0HBP Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB Class B (0HBP) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 06/29/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB Class B to post earnings of SEK1.75 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK57.62 billion. Last quarter, H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB Class B beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK0.32 on estimates of -SEK0.60. The stock rose by 16.29% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0HBP stock has risen by 37.51%.

Is H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB Class B Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0HBP stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of SEK144.40, implying downside potential of -7.55% from current levels.

0HBP shares have gained about 40.61% in the past six months.

About H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB Class B

Hennes & Mauritz is a global multibrand fashion conglomerate that was founded in 1947. Its flagship H&M brand accounts for most of revenue (90%), but the newer brands (COS, &Other Stories, Monki, Weekday, and newly launched Arket) are growing more quickly. H&M commands around 1.6% market share in a fragmented global apparel market. Just under 70% of revenue is generated in Europe and Africa, 15% in Asia and Oceania, and 17% in North and South America. The company operates 4,955 stores globally (62% of those in Europe), of which 4,433 are H&M-brand stores.

