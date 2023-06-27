0HBP Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Pre-Earnings

0HBP Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB Class B (0HBP) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 06/29/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB Class B to post earnings of SEK1.75 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK57.62 billion. Last quarter, H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB Class B beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK0.32 on estimates of -SEK0.60. The stock rose by 16.29% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0HBP stock has risen by 37.51%.

Is H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB Class B Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0HBP stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of SEK144.40, implying downside potential of -7.55% from current levels.

0HBP shares have gained about 40.61% in the past six months.

About H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB Class B

Hennes & Mauritz is a global multibrand fashion conglomerate that was founded in 1947. Its flagship H&M brand accounts for most of revenue (90%), but the newer brands (COS, &Other Stories, Monki, Weekday, and newly launched Arket) are growing more quickly. H&M commands around 1.6% market share in a fragmented global apparel market. Just under 70% of revenue is generated in Europe and Africa, 15% in Asia and Oceania, and 17% in North and South America. The company operates 4,955 stores globally (62% of those in Europe), of which 4,433 are H&M-brand stores.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DE:HMSB

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB Class B (0HBP) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsH&M Hennes & Mauritz AB Class B (0HBP) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet
3M ago
More DE:HMSB Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DE:HMSB

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB Class B (0HBP) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsH&M Hennes & Mauritz AB Class B (0HBP) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet
3M ago
More DE:HMSB Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >