0HAN Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Bouygues (0HAN) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Bouygues to post earnings of -EUR0.30 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR11.88 billion. Last quarter, Bouygues beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR1.09 on estimates of EUR0.58. The stock rose by 3.35% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0HAN stock has risen by 17.71%.

Is Bouygues Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0HAN stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of EUR36.96, implying upside potential of 16.94% from current levels.

0HAN shares have gained about 9.51% in the past six months.

About Bouygues

Bouygues is a conglomerate with three businesses: construction, media and telecom. Bouygues says it is the sixth- largest construction group in the world, being active in civil works, energy and services, property development and infrastructure. The firm develops, builds and operates construction projects. In media, the firm produces and distributes content. Bouygues Telecom is one of the main operators in France. The firm holds a 15% stake in Alstom, the French transport system and infrastructure manufacturer.

