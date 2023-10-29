0HA9 Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Indra Sistemas (0HA9) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 10/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Indra Sistemas to post earnings of €0.30 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €965.53 million. Last quarter, Indra Sistemas beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.27 on estimates of €0.26. The stock rose by 4.65% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0HA9 stock has risen by 23.27%.

Is Indra Sistemas Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0HA9 stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of €16.90, implying upside potential of 29.21% from current levels.

0HA9 shares have gained about 10.93% in the past six months.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas is a Spain-based provider of information technology offerings for finance, insurance, public administration, airports, defense, healthcare, media, telecom, security, energy, and infrastructure end markets. Its product capabilities include analytics, cloud computing, enterprise resource planning, networks and communications, electoral processes, bus technology, subway technology, and sustainability solutions. The firm generates revenue in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

