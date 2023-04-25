0H00 Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Banco de Sabadell (0H00) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Banco de Sabadell to post earnings of EUR0.02 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR1.29 billion. Last quarter, Banco de Sabadell beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR0.03 on estimates of EUR0.02. The stock rose by 6.12% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0H00 stock has risen by 16.52%.

Is Banco de Sabadell Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0H00 stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of EUR1.40, implying upside potential of 35.00% from current levels.

0H00 shares have gained about 34.68% in the past six months.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell S.A is a Spanish retail and commercial bank operating mostly in Spain, but with a notable lending presence in the United Kingdom and the Americas. Its strategy emphasizes scaling its current customer base and laying the foundation for international expansion. Banco de Sabadell’s largest business line is commercial banking, which focuses on providing financial products and services to large corporations, small to medium-size enterprises, retailers and sole proprietors, professional groupings, entrepreneurs, and personal customers. Loans and advances constitute a majority of the bank’s earning assets. Its credit risk is mostly exposed to mortgage loans, followed by sovereign debt.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.