0GT1 Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Castellum AB (0GT1) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/14/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Castellum AB to post earnings of SEK2.39 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK2.46 billion. Last quarter, Castellum AB beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK2.45 on estimates of SEK2.18. The stock fell by -5.35% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0GT1 stock has fallen by -2.26%.

Is Castellum AB Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0GT1 stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of SEK111.50, implying upside potential of 3.52% from current levels.

0GT1 shares have lost about -8.84% in the past six months.

About Castellum AB

Castellum is a general real estate company. The company operates through its real estate rental segment that develops and rents properties in Sweden and Denmark. Castellum focuses on office, retail, industrial, and residential properties while also providing management services. The company invests in new construction, extensions, reconstructions, and acquisitions. Castellum’s operational strategy is focused on cash flow growth and low financial risk, while its portfolio development is geared toward increasing density and quality.

