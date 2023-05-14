0GM2 Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Leroy Seafood Group ASA (0GM2) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Leroy Seafood Group ASA to post earnings of NOK0.95 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at NOK5.91 billion. Last quarter, Leroy Seafood Group ASA missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of NOK0.70 on estimates of NOK1.09. The stock fell by -6.32% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0GM2 stock has fallen by -0.79%.

Is Leroy Seafood Group ASA Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0GM2 stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of NOK63.00, implying upside potential of 16.84% from current levels.

0GM2 shares have gained about 13.78% in the past six months.

About Leroy Seafood Group ASA

Leroy Seafood Group ASA is a seafood producer, originally from Norway. The company’s core activities are global distribution, sale, and marketing of seafood, processed seafood, salmon, fjord trout, cod, saithe, mackerel, herring, sushi, shellfish, and other species. Leroy Seafood Group serves hotels, restaurants, and retail segments with fresh, frozen, smoked, and marinated seafood products. Its main brands are Aurora Salmon, Finest Salmon Loin, Fossen Fjord Fish, Leroj Fjord Trout, Leroy Sushi, and Leroy King Crab.

