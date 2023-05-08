0GA3 Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Telecom Italia SPA (0GA3) (0GA3) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Telecom Italia SPA (0GA3) to post earnings of -EUR0.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR3.85 billion. Last quarter, Telecom Italia SPA (0GA3) missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -EUR0.01 on estimates of EUR0.00. The stock rose by 0.34% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0GA3 stock has risen by 20.95%.

About Telecom Italia SPA (0GA3)

Telecom Italia is the incumbent telephone operator in Italy with 9 million retail and 8 million wholesale fixed-line subscribers, 31 million wireless customers, and close to 8 million retail broadband subscribers. Telecom Italia, the largest fix network owner in Italy, has been rolling out fiber to the home in order to better compete in the broadband market. It also has 55 million wireless subscribers in Brazil (24% market share) and has started building a broadband network in the country.

