0FF9 Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (0FF9) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/11/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Nordic Semiconductor ASA to post earnings of $0.02 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $150.18 million. Last quarter, Nordic Semiconductor ASA missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.02 on estimates of $0.06. The stock fell by -18.21% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0FF9 stock has fallen by -24.97%.

Is Nordic Semiconductor ASA Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0FF9 stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of NOK149.17, implying upside potential of 21.24% from current levels.

0FF9 shares have lost about -31.91% in the past six months.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA is a Norway-based company that is principally engaged in semiconductor business. The company mainly provides standard components for wireless communication that are used in several end-product areas, such as consumer electronics, wearables, building and retail, healthcare, and others. The company generates most of its revenue from standard wireless components. The company also offers application-specific integrated circuits components and related consulting services. The company has a business presence in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, with Asia-Pacific contributing the majority of total revenue.

