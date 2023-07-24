0FC9 Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

MTU Aero Engines (0FC9) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/26/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect MTU Aero Engines to post earnings of €2.60 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €1.54 billion. Last quarter, MTU Aero Engines beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €2.89 on estimates of €2.33. The stock fell by -0.87% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0FC9 stock has risen by 12.06%.

Is MTU Aero Engines Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0FC9 stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of €256.46, implying upside potential of 13.70% from current levels.

0FC9 shares have gained about 1.20% in the past six months.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines specializes in the development and production of commercial and military aircraft engine components and spare parts. It also performs maintenance, repair, and overhaul, or MRO, services for aircraft engines. More than 30% of commercial aircraft has MTU technology on board. MTU is also a major assembler of aircraft engines. The commercial and military engine segment develops and manufactures engine components for new engine production and spare parts for the aftermarket. The commercial maintenance business reports MTU’s MRO activities.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.